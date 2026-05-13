Senegal’s trade balance: a surplus of 188 billion FCfa in March 2026

Senegal achieved significant performance in March 2026. The trade balance recorded a surplus of 188 billion FCFA after a deficit of 60 billion FCFA in February 2026. A dynamic driven by exports, up 57.4%.

In March 2026, according to the report from the National Agency for Statistics and Demography (Ansd), Senegal’s exports of goods stood at 713.4 billion FCfa compared to 453.1 billion in the previous month, a jump of 57.4%.

This increase is mainly explained by the increase in shipments of crude oil (227.5 billion FCfa after 142.3 billion the previous month), non-monetary gold (162.9 billion FCfa after 90.7 billion), phosphoric acid (55.3 billion FCfa after a virtual absence in February 2026) and liquefied natural gas (30.7 billion FCfa after 17.8 billion).

However, the drop in shipments of hydraulic cement (11.8 billion FCFA against 14.6 billion the previous month) and titanium (4.9 billion FCFA against 7.2 billion) limited the extent of this progression. Compared to March 2025, exports increased by 73.3%. Their cumulative amount at the end of March 2026 stood at 1,579.2 billion FCfa compared to 1,386.1 billion for the same period of 2025, an increase of 13.9%.

During the month of March 2026, Senegal’s imports of goods amounted to 529.6 billion FCfa compared to 513.2 billion the previous month, an increase of 3.2%. This result is explained by the increase in external purchases of rice (37.6 billion FCFA compared to 13.2 billion the previous month), wheat and meslin (24.2 billion FCFA compared to 3.2 billion) and fertilizer (20 billion FCFA compared to 1 billion).

However, the decline in external purchases of crude oil (45.9 billion against 78.7 billion the previous month) and refined petroleum products (98.9 billion FCfa against 109.3 billion) attenuated this increase.

Compared to March 2025, imports contracted by 1.8%. Their cumulative figure at the end of March 2026 stands at 1,567.7 billion FCFA compared to 1,846.6 billion for the same period of 2025, a decline of 15.1%. Thus, the trade balance shows a surplus of 183.8 billion FCfa in March 2026 compared to a deficit of 60.1 billion in the previous month.

This situation is mainly explained by an improvement in the balance vis-à-vis Switzerland (+156.3 billion FCFA compared to +56.4 billion in February 2026), the Netherlands (+150.9 billion FCFA compared to +0.3 billion), Spain (+33.5 billion FCFA compared to -4.4 billion), India (+18.1 billion FCFA compared to -21.7 billion) and Nigeria. (-47.1 billion FCfa against -83.8 billion).

However, the widening of the trade deficit with Germany (-18.8 million FCfa against -6.1 billion the previous month), Thailand (-14.5 billion FCfa against -1.7 billion) and Argentina (-12.2 billion FCfa against -6.2 billion) limited this improvement. The cumulative balance at the end of March 2026 stands at +11.5 billion FCfa compared to -460.5 billion at the same period in 2025.

Demba DIENG