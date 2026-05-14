Extractive industries: the president sets the course for governance that serves the people

The President of the Republic received, Thursday at the Palace, the National Committee of the Initiative for Transparency in the Extractive Industries (ITIE), on the occasion of the presentation of the results of the third validation of Senegal according to the 2023 EITI Standard.

With a score of 89 points out of 100 and the mention “Very Good”, Senegal consolidates its position among the world references in terms of extractive governance, in a context marked by the first oil and gas revenues from the Sangomar and GTA projects.

The Head of State, however, stressed that transparency only takes on its full meaning when it produces concrete effects for the populations. He thus insisted on the need to ensure effective transfers to local authorities, rigorous monitoring of mining and oil titles, the completion of the register of beneficial owners as well as the regular publication of reliable and accessible data.

The President of the Republic also called for strengthening the analytical capacities of the National EITI Committee in order to improve monitoring of the governance of extractive resources.

According to him, the wealth drawn from the subsoil must contribute to strengthening national cohesion, reducing inequalities and consolidating the economic sovereignty of the country.

The score obtained, he estimated, constitutes less an outcome than a basis for continuing efforts in favor of “irreproachable, accountable and useful” management of Senegal’s natural resources.