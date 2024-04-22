The Battle of the Darlings: an intimate video of actor Daniel Nsang leaked on the web

The famous Cameroonian actor, Daniel Nsang has been at the heart of a controversy on the web since yesterday. And for good reason, there is the leak of an intimate video of the actor.

Social networks have been scandalized since Tuesday April 16, 2024, following an intimate video by Cameroonian film star Daniel Nsang. In said video, we could see the man of the seventh art, dressed in a simple tank top and the rest of his naked body filmed, while he was sleeping after a sex session.

Who is Daniel Nsang?

Daniel Nsang is a Cameroonian model and actor. He truly became known to the general public on the national and international scene in 2020 thanks to the series “Madame… Monsieur” by Ebenezer Kepombia broadcast on Channel A+ from 2020 to 2022. In the three seasons of the series, he played the role of Piwele. The series was a great success and won the prize for best TV series at the Canal 2'Or 2021.

In 2021, Daniel Nsang was nominated for Canal 2'Or and Balafon 7Even in the categories of best actor and best series actor respectively. In September 2021, he was chosen as ambassador for the Cameroonian clothing brand Iam.

In 2023, he played the role of General Koumassi and brother-in-law of Elie M'Ba the Governor, in the series “Battle of the Chéries”, by Ebenezer Kepombia. In 2024, Daniel Nsang plays the role of Tètè in the series “Ewusu” alongside Jeanne Mbenti.