Tensions in Lebanon: EU condemns Israeli strikes targeting UN peacekeepers

The European Union (EU) on Monday expressed serious concern over the recent escalation along the border between Lebanon and Israel, as well as Israeli attacks on UN peacekeepers.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, called the actions “ serious violation of international law and judged these attacks “totally unacceptable”. Indeed, he urged their immediate cessation and demanded that all actors take measures to guarantee the security of UN forces. The EU expects Israeli authorities to investigate attacks targeting the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Furthermore, Mr. Borrell condemned Hezbollah’s rocket attacks against Israel, calling for their cessation, while expressing deep pain over Israeli strikes in densely populated areas in Lebanon, which have serious consequences on civilians and lead to massive displacements.

In recent days, Israeli forces have attacked UN forces in Lebanon several times, causing injuries and sparking international outrage. Since October 8, 2023, Hezbollah and the army have exchanged fire on the Israeli-Lebanese border, in a tense climate marked by fear of a wider conflict, while the war between Israel and Hamas continues in the Gaza Strip.