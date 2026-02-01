Souleymane Niang University of Matam: Work completed at almost 70%

Visiting Souleymane Niang University (Usn) in Matam yesterday, the Minister of Infrastructure, Déthié Fall, said he was satisfied with the work execution rate estimated at around 70%.

MATAM- The Minister of Infrastructure was yesterday visiting Matam. Déthié Fall, accompanied by a strong delegation made up of members of the local administration, came to inquire about the progress of the work at the Souleymane Niang University (Usn) in Matam. He was pleased with the rate of execution of the work. “At the University of Matam, we note quite significant progress on the structural work as is the case at the University of Eastern Senegal in Tambacounda,” declared the minister at the end of the visit. According to technicians, the work execution rate is estimated at around 70%. Which makes Déthié Fall say that “the project is progressing at a satisfactory rate”.

He urged the company in charge of the work to accelerate the pace and invited it to increase the workforce regarding labor and working hours. Very attached to meeting deadlines, Mr. Fall believes that we must work hard to finalize the work on time. “We plan to return in June to see the progress of the work and in October to receive the infrastructure,” said the minister, encouraging the company to maintain the pace in order to deliver the universities of Matam and Tambacounda on time. He remains convinced that the method and organization of the work will make it possible to achieve the objectives. Souleymane Niang University in Matam should welcome its first students in October 2026. Established on an area of ​​70 hectares, the institution will ultimately have 27 modern buildings. It marks a decisive turning point in the development of higher education in the north of the country. The project aims to strengthen the academic and scientific presence in a region long neglected by the national university offering. Concerning the Higher Institute of Professional Education (Isep) of Matam, Déthié Fall indicated that the necessary measures will be taken to restart the work.