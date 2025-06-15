Somalia: at least 5 dead in a bomb attack in Mogadishu

A bomb attack perpetrated in the Somali capital Mogadishu left at least five people dead, including humanitarian workers, and several injured on Thursday. The attack targeted a vehicle carrying Turkish nationals and their security escorts.

On Thursday, a bomb attack rocked the Somali capital Mogadiscio, killing at least five people and several injured, according to a security official. The bomb, remote control and placed by the roadside in the Garasbaley district, exploded in passing a vehicle carrying Turkish nationals and their security escorts going to camps of displaced people to carry out humanitarian aid operations.

Ahmed Abdi, the security manager, announced the death of three security guards in the attack, without specifying the number of Turkish nationals killed or injured. However, the media reported that two Turkish nationals engaged in humanitarian operations were killed during the attack.

Although no group has claimed the responsibility of the attack, some sources believe that the terrorist group affiliated with Al-Qaeda, Al-Shabab, has claimed the responsibility of recent bomb attacks in Mogadish. Somalia has been prey to insecurity for years, with the main Al-Shabab and Daesh terrorist groups threatening the stability of the country.

Al-Shabab, in particular, fights the Somali government and the Transition Mission of the African Union in Somalia (Amisom) since 2007. The terrorist group has intensified its attacks in recent times, especially since Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared a “total war” against Al-Shabab.