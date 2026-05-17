Dream under caution (Salla GUÈYE’s post)

In Diamniadio, the gendarmerie once again removed the decor from an old, well-established theater: promises of employment in Europe, oiled speeches, bright PowerPoint… and a much darker reality. Around twenty foreign people, attracted like butterflies to an “opportunity” light bulb, find themselves at the center of a dismantled QNET type network. The “joni joni” visa dream takes the form of a rented house and a demo board. Here, the social elevator has a cable problem: it goes up in speeches, but comes down suddenly in reality. Contracts are promised, company letterheads are served, and sometimes even kitchen utensils to make the scam seem normal. Dream cuisine, service included! The most ironic thing is the mechanics: Europe is sold as a miracle application, with obligatory “mindset” and optional fortune. Except that at the end, there is no plane ticket or permanent contract, just an emotional and financial bill sent to the families. The main person responsible often remains untraceable, while the “express training for success” turns out to be nothing more than a well-packaged mirage. To say that when the offer of the future arrives too quickly, too beautiful and too brilliant, it’s not necessarily luck sometimes, it’s just a staging.

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