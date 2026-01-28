Senegal–Morocco: Ousmane Sonko arrived in Rabat to strengthen cooperation January 26, 2026

Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko arrived this Monday morning, a little after 8 a.m., at Rabat-Salé airport, for a three-day visit during which he will co-chair the High Joint Partnership Commission between Senegal and Morocco with his Moroccan counterpart, Aziz Akhannouch, who came to welcome him.

This visit, scheduled for January 26 to 28, begins with a day of running. Monday morning is marked by a symbolic visit to the mausoleum of Mohammed V, followed by an official interview with Aziz Akhannouch. This tête-à-tête between the two Prime Ministers will be followed by the official opening of the work of the High Joint Commission.

The sectoral work of the Commission will follow, with exchanges between Moroccan ministers and their Senegalese counterparts present in Rabat: Cheikh Niang, Minister of African Integration, Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad; Abdourahmane Sarr, Minister of Economy, Planning and Cooperation; Mabouba Diagne, Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Livestock; and Daouda Ngom, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation.

The work should lead to the adoption of a joint declaration between Senegal and Morocco. Closing speeches by the two Senegalese and Moroccan heads of government will precede the signing of the agreements, thus sealing this session of the High Joint Partnership Commission between the two countries.

On the Senegalese side, in addition to the five ministers present in Rabat, the delegation also includes six directors general, including Wally Diouf Bodian, director general of the Autonomous Port of Dakar (PAD), Fadilou Keïta, director general of the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (CDC), Gagné Demba, director general of the Société des Mines du Sénégal (SOMISEN), Alioune Gueye of Petrosen Holding, Birome Hola Ba, director general of the Operational Office of coordination and monitoring of projects and programs (BOCSPP), as well as Bakary Séga Bathily, general director of APIX.

Moussa DIOP, special envoy to Rabat (Morocco)