Saint-Louis: 17 billion FCFA in revenue in the North in 2025

The Saint-Louis Regional Customs Directorate, which covers the regions of Saint-Louis, Louga and Matam, achieved more than 17 billion CFA francs in revenue in 2025, recording an increase of 18.2% compared to the year 2024, according to official data communicated on Monday.

This performance corresponds to an increase of more than 3 billion CFA francs compared to the previous year, when revenues amounted to just over 14 billion CFA francs, indicated the regional director of customs, Ahmadou Thioye, during the celebration of International Customs Day.

“As part of its fiscal mission, the Northern regional management achieved overall revenues in 2025 amounting to 17 billion 35 million CFA francs,” he said, in the presence of the governor of Saint-Louis, Al Hassan Sall, as well as administrative, military, judicial and local authorities. In detail, these revenues are distributed between 15 billion 380 million CFA francs in ordinary revenues and 1 billion 655 million CFA francs in litigation revenues, reflecting the dynamics of resource mobilization in the northern zone of the country.

On the security front, Ahmadou Thioye also highlighted the results recorded in the fight against transnational organized crime. In 2025, customs services carried out several seizures including counterfeit medicines, prohibited foodstuffs, Indian hemp, tobacco, black notes and plastic bags, for an estimated equivalent of 384 million CFA francs.

The ceremony was held as part of International Customs Day, celebrated this year around the theme: “Customs that protect society through its vigilance and commitment”. This date commemorates the first session of the Customs Cooperation Council, held on January 26, 1953, leading to the creation of the World Customs Organization (WCO), which today brings together more than 180 member countries.

In the northern zone, the celebration was preceded by awareness-raising activities in Saint-Louis on customs missions, as well as an incineration operation of prohibited products with an estimated value of 384 million CFA francs, illustrating the commitment of customs services to the protection of the economy and society.