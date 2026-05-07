Revival of the economy: The Head of State wants the finalization of the draft orientation law on economic patriotism

As part of the revival of the national economy, according to the President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, it is necessary to finalize, before the end of June 2026, the draft orientation law on economic patriotism. He spoke on Wednesday during the Council of Ministers.

The President of the Republic spoke on Wednesday during the Council of Ministers on the development of the private sector and revival of the economy. On this occasion he recalled that on April 28, 2026, he chaired the Strategic Council of the “Sunu Champions” Presidential Initiative.

With this in mind, the Head of State welcomed this inclusive, proactive and pragmatic initiative. He asks the government, public structures and all umbrella organizations in the private sector to support its effective materialization.

In this regard, it indicates the need in particular to finalize, before the end of June 2026, the draft orientation law on economic patriotism; to accentuate the development of scientific fields and the intensive deployment of professional and technical training programs in colleges.

According to him, it is urgent to “accelerate reforms to improve the business environment with the finalization of the draft Customs Code and General Tax Code; to intensify the processes of simplification and digitalization of administrative procedures through the systematization of one-stop shops.”

The President of the Republic also addresses the clearance of the domestic debt, the revival of the Buildings and Public Works (BTP) sector, the implementation of the National Strategy for the Promotion of Investment and Development of the Private Sector and the deployment of Senegal’s new industrial policy.

It requires initiating consultations on the financing of the economy, incorporating proposals relating to the establishment of a national banking system for financing development.

Mariama DIEME