Prodac affair: Mamina Daffé released under judicial supervision

The former coordinator of the Community Agricultural Estates Program (Prodac), Mamina Daffé, is free. The indictment chamber of the Financial Judicial Pool granted him provisional release under judicial supervision yesterday, after 16 months of preventive detention for complicity in fraud involving public funds and money laundering. It should be remembered that Mr. Daffé was arrested following a referral to the Criminal Investigation Division (Dic) by the State Judicial Agent. This arrest followed a report from the Court of Auditors which had implicated him.

A.DIOUF