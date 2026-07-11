Pr Meïssa Diakhate, legal expertise at the top of the State July 6, 2026

Discretion is often the common trait of great state officials. That of Meïssa Diakhaté has never eclipsed the solidity of her career. Associate professor of public law, teacher-researcher at the Faculty of Legal and Political Sciences of the Cheikh Anta Diop University of Dakar (Ucad), he has just been appointed Deputy Chief of Staff to the President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Faye. According to the presidential decree, he will also coordinate the legal center of the Presidency of the Republic. A strategic responsibility which enshrines a recognized academic, but also an experienced practitioner of public institutions.

The new collaborator of the Head of State has a unique profile, forged at the intersection of teaching, research, public administration and government action. His itinerary shows a constant progression, where each stage seems to have prepared the next one.

Meïssa Diakhaté’s journey is that of an ascent built with constancy. Originally from Thiès, he discovered very early the requirements of the republican school. A brilliant student, he joined the Saint-Louis Regional Normal School in 1986 before embarking on a career as a teacher. He works successively in Podor then in Thiès, convinced that education constitutes the first lever of social transformation.

After several years in elementary education, he passed the competition for student assistant education inspectors. Assigned to Fatick, he also harbored university ambitions. Registered in law at the Cheikh Anta Diop University of Dakar under a special regime, he continued his studies without following the traditional face-to-face course. Through discipline and perseverance, he completed all the academic stages, from capacity to doctorate, before obtaining the public law aggregation from Cames in 2019, a distinction which places him among the best academics in French-speaking Africa.

His thesis on the emergence of electoral law in Africa already announces the themes that will make his reputation: constitutional law, political institutions, public finances, governance and state administration.

Associate professor at the Faculty of Legal and Political Sciences at Cheikh Anta Diop University, Meïssa Diakhaté is also a prolific author. His works on the Constitution of Senegal, administrative drafting, legislative procedure and even public administration have become references for students, legal practitioners and administrative officials.

In the service of the State

If his academic background commands respect, it is also his in-depth knowledge of the state apparatus that distinguishes the new Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic.

For nearly twenty years, he has supported administrative reforms, participated in the drafting of legislative and regulatory texts, led organizational audit missions and trained generations of senior civil servants, magistrates, parliamentarians and senior officers. His expertise is regularly sought on questions of legislation, public governance and modernization of the administration.

His time at the Presidency of the Republic, as an organizational advisor in the Organization and Methods Office between 2014 and 2024, allowed him to acquire detailed knowledge of the functioning of the highest institutions. He participates in the technical work of examining draft laws and decrees at the General Secretariat of the Government and contributes to several major reforms, in particular the updating of the Constitution, the Assizes of Justice and the work of drafting the internal regulations of the National Assembly.

This expertise is also used within several ministerial departments. Director of the Office of the Minister of Justice from 2017 to 2019, then of the Minister of Energy, Oil and Mines between 2024 and 2025, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Special Fund to support the energy sector, before heading the office of the Minister of Culture, Crafts and Tourism in 2026, Meïssa Diakhaté has always evolved at the crossroads of legal thinking and public action.

His appointment as Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic, combined with the coordination of the Legal Department of the Presidency, thus appears to be the logical continuity of a career devoted to law and the service of the State. It now places this specialist in institutions at the heart of the legal security of presidential action and the support of major reforms undertaken by public authorities. For this academic who has become one of the main architects of the legal engineering of the Senegalese administration, this new responsibility marks an additional step in a journey where knowledge has continued to nourish public action.

By Salla GUEYE