Candidacy of General Birame Diop for ECOWAS: Minister Cheikh Niang received by the President of Cabo Verde, José Maria Neves

The Minister of African Integration, Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad, Cheikh Niang, was received this Friday, July 3, 2026 in Praia, by the President of the Republic of Cabo Verde José Maria Neves. This audience was held as part of the mission to introduce the candidacy of General of the Air Force (2S) Birame Diop to the Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS.

As part of the mission to introduce, to the Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, the candidacy of General of the Air Force (2S) Birame Diop, former Minister of the Armed Forces of Senegal, for the post of President of the ECOWAS Commission for the 2026-2030 term, the Minister of African Integration, Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad, Cheikh Niang, was received this Friday July 3, 2026 in Praia, by the President of the Republic of Cabo Verde José Maria Neves.

Also read: Presidency of the ECOWAS Commission: Senegal proposes the candidacy of General Birame Diop

“Beyond the issues linked to this candidacy, the discussions focused on the excellence of bilateral relations between Senegal and Cabo Verde, as well as on the convergence of views of the two countries concerning the main questions on the international agenda, particularly within the framework of ECOWAS”, informs a note from the ministry published on Saturday.

After being particularly delighted that the presidency of the Commission returns to Senegal, the text continues, while welcoming the qualities and experience of the candidate, President Neves assured of his full support for this candidacy in view of the next ECOWAS Summit and the exercise of the mandate to come.

Mariama DIEME