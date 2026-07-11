Global AI governance: in Geneva, Senegal calls for equitable access and shared capabilities

The first session of the Global Dialogue on the Governance of Artificial Intelligence opened Monday in Geneva under the aegis of the United Nations, bringing together Member States, technology companies, academia and civil society around the issues of regulation and impact of AI.

Organized on July 6 and 7, 2026, this inaugural meeting is a continuation of the Global Digital Compact and a resolution of the United Nations General Assembly. It aims to establish a permanent platform for exchanges on AI governance, in a context of rapid diffusion of technologies and strong disparities in access.

During the first day, Senegal took center stage in the discussions by co-chairing the thematic session dedicated to bridging divides linked to artificial intelligence, alongside Jovan Kurbalija, executive director of DiploFoundation.

Senegalese Minister of Telecommunications and Digital Affairs, Samba Diouf, called for AI governance based on equity and capacity building. He warned of the risk of worsening inequalities if access to technologies remains concentrated. “AI is shaping our lives today. AI shapes and directs our destiny,” he said, emphasizing the need for universal and equitable access.

According to him, developing countries must go beyond the use of AI tools to become actors in their design and adaptation. He included this ambition within the framework of Senegal’s “New Technological Deal”, focused on digital skills, infrastructure, public platforms and innovation.

The discussions highlighted a convergence of views on the fact that inequalities linked to AI do not only concern the technological domain, but constitute a global development issue.

Several speakers highlighted persistent gaps in computing power, connectivity, data and skills. The infrastructure needed to support AI development—data centers, reliable energy, high-speed networks, and data governance—remains highly concentrated in a limited number of countries and players.

For Pedro Manuel Moreno, of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, these technical and structural conditions directly determine the capacity of countries to attract or not investments linked to AI.

AI as a tool for development and inclusion

The debates also highlighted examples of the integration of AI into public policies. The Vice President of El Salvador, Félix Ulloa, discussed the use of AI systems in education and health, including for digital teaching and telemedicine, to expand access to essential services.

For his part, the Director-General of UNESCO, Khaled El-Enany, insisted on the need to make AI “ethical, inclusive and safe”. He recalled the organization’s work on the ethics of AI and on strengthening the capacities of public administrations and education stakeholders.

The discussions highlighted the role of international standards and governance frameworks as structuring elements of the AI ​​ecosystem. They also highlighted the importance of open data, free software and accessible models to reduce gaps between countries.

Particular attention has been paid to the linguistic question: of around 7,000 languages ​​in the world, only a minority have sufficient resources to be integrated into AI systems, leaving many communities on the margins of technological advances.

A recurring message from the dialogue was the need to view developing countries as co-creators of artificial intelligence and not mere consumers. Participants insisted on strengthening national capacities in research, training, governance, data and infrastructure.

A multilateral process under construction

At the opening of the Dialogue, UN Secretary General António Guterres highlighted the strategic challenge of this global governance, calling for transforming the participation of States into concrete actions for safer, fairer and more accessible AI.

According to the data presented, more than 1,500 contributions have been collected since the launch of the consultations, with States placing capacity building among their priorities, while security dominates the concerns of other stakeholders.

The conclusions of this first session will feed into a summary report from the co-presidents. A second meeting is planned in New York in 2027 to continue work on the global governance of artificial intelligence.

Salla GUEYE