Persecution of women in Iran: the disturbing silence (By Matel BOCOUM) January 27, 2026

A few days ago, colleagues questioned us about the silence of the Senegalese press regarding the situation of women in Iran. In other words, they wanted to know why journalists did not talk about it and why women’s organizations were holed up in our country, in disturbing silence.

It is not easy to provide some answers, even if we often see that, under our skies, human rights associations are very reactive and dynamic, although they are often monopolized by national emergencies. International solidarity is certainly important, but the law of proximity often prevails. Journalists understood that the reader was first interested in what was happening in his immediate environment.

However, in an era where technological changes have made the world a global village, the situation of women in Iran cannot leave consciences indifferent, especially when part of the international press reports persecution. This time, the fact deserves to be highlighted. Men raised their voices here and denounced the silence of the Senegalese press, while RFI and France 24 echoed it. In any case, few Senegalese media have lifted the curtain on this reality. In journalism, it is established that the closer information is geographically or emotionally to its targets, the more it is consumed. But we must recognize that with globalization, people feel closer, especially in the face of common challenges. Usually, when women and children are attacked, anger roars everywhere, no matter the distance.

In Iran, demonstrators are reportedly humiliated and silenced, while others are flogged for simply singing or demonstrating without a veil. In this batch, minors aged 16 to 18 are not spared. Many were reportedly forced to confess. All means seem good to muzzle and humiliate those who disregard conventions. Human rights activists speak of a crackdown aimed at eradicating activism for women’s rights and any denunciation of compulsory veiling.

However, the press does not always have good press in the era of disinformation, misinformation and misinformation. It sometimes arouses distrust, to the extent that information warfare has long masked the truth of the facts. The concept of “Sharp Power” is often put forward. It describes techniques used by rival states or interest groups to manipulate information, denigrate the adversary or bring down a regime.

For others, the Internet shutdown in Iran has not made the work of verification easier, even though it is established that Iran has decided, in recent years, to tighten the law on the wearing of the veil.

It is underlined that in 2024 and 2025, new laws relating to chastity and the hijab have strengthened the sanctions: exorbitant fines, confiscation of vehicles, ban on access to public services such as hospitals and banks, and prison sentences of up to ten years for “promoting indecency”.

A posture which is justified, in the eyes of those who endorse the policy of the Iranian authorities. According to them, certain women’s movements serve as levers to destabilize a regime in times of political tension.

They go further by emphasizing that the veil, considered a symbol of identity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is sacred. Challenging it is seen as an attack on the very foundations of the state.

But at a time when nearly 60% of students are women, the echo of dissonant voices cannot help but resound. They are increasingly aware of their rights and have a new way of reading religious texts.

The “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement, triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022, arrested for a veil deemed “badly worn”, has in any case created sparks. It makes you think.

