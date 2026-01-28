Parliamentary diplomacy: El Malick Ndiaye on official visit to China

The President of the National Assembly of Senegal, El Malick Ndiaye, is making an official visit to the People’s Republic of China from January 24 to 29, 2026, at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Assembly. This mission is part of the deepening of cooperative relations between Dakar and Beijing, based on a strategic partnership in constant consolidation.

Through this visit, the two countries reaffirm their common desire to boost parliamentary diplomacy, an essential lever for political dialogue, institutional rapprochement and the diversification of areas of cooperation, for the benefit of the Senegalese and Chinese people.

President El Malick Ndiaye and the delegation accompanying him began their program in Chongqing, where they visited, on Sunday morning, a large agricultural production unit. This immersion made it possible to highlight China’s significant advances in the modernization of agriculture, food security and rural innovation, experiences considered inspiring for Senegal’s agricultural policies.

During his stay in Chongqing, the President of the National Assembly was also received by the President of the local People’s Congress as well as by the municipal authorities. The discussions focused on strengthening interparliamentary agreements, opportunities for decentralized cooperation, urban development and the establishment of structuring economic partnerships between the local authorities of the two countries.

The visit will continue this Monday, January 26, 2026 with other working sessions in Chongqing, before the Senegalese delegation travels to Beijing, where the highlights of this official visit will take place, marking a new stage in Sino-Senegalese relations.