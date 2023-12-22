Onana angry at Manchester United: ‘We need to do a lot more’

Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana believes his team should have done better than a goalless draw at Anfield, as the Red Devils and the Reds parted in a dismal 0-0 on Sunday in the 17th day of the Premier League.

With already 39 goals conceded in Mancunian cages, André Onana is not having the best season of his career in the Premier League. However, this did not prevent him from getting his 8th clean sheet this weekend, during the 17th day of the championship.

Against Liverpool at Anfield, the Cameroonian goalkeeper made several reflex saves. Which allowed the Red Devils to finish the match with a zero goal score everywhere (0-0). The Indomitable Lion even broke David de Gea’s record, with his eight stops at the Mersey club’s facilities.

Despite this result deemed “honorable” by United, Onana believes the team should have done better. “ We are Manchester United. We are one of the biggest clubs in the world and against every opponent we play we want to win “, he told MUTV.

“ We took a point, we fight together, we show a lot of character, a lot of personality, but it’s not enough. We have to try to win the match. Unfortunately, we didn’t. We must raise our standards. No matter who we play, we have to go for the win », added Onana.

Relegated to 7th place in the Premier League standings, 6 lengths from the top 4, guarded by Manchester City, Manchester United faces West Ham next Saturday, on the 18th day of the championship. An important match for André Onana’s gang who must snatch victory to climb back into the table, or then suffer a new setback to sink into crisis.