CAF Cup: Lamine Ndiaye guides USM Alger to the coronation

We know the name of the winner of the 2026 CAF Cup (Confederation Cup). It is USM Alger. The Algerians, guided by Senegalese coach Lamine Ndiaye, beat Zamalek on penalties this Saturday, May 16, 2026, in Cairo.

After winning the first leg 1-0 thanks to a penalty in the 98th minute, USM Alger was overtaken by fate, with a penalty conceded in the 5th minute on a goal from the Palestinian Oday Dabbagh. Lamine Ndiaye’s team will then suffer in a melting stadium, without ever breaking up. The decision will ultimately be made on penalties, with an 8-7 success. The USMA thus offers its 2nd title in the competition after 2023.

For Lamine Ndiaye, it is a new continental coronation after the CAF Champions League won in 2010 with TP Mazembe, accompanied by two CAF Super Cups (2010 and 2011). With USM Alger, he won the Algerian Cup, but also the title of best foreign coach in Algeria.

OBN