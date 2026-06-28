National Assembly: El Malick Ndiaye and Ismaïla Diallo respectively First and Third Vice-President

The National Assembly proceeded, this Monday, June 22, 2026, to the election of the First Vice-President and the Third Vice-President of the institution.

This renewal comes following the resignations of Messrs. Ismaïla Diallo and Cheikh Thioro Mbacké, who respectively held these positions within the Office.

At the end of the vote, Mr. El Malick Ndiaye, former President of the National Assembly, was elected First Vice-President of the institution. Mr. Ismaïla Diallo was elected Third Vice-President.

These elections make it possible to fill the positions that have become vacant and to ensure the continuity of the functioning of the Office of the National Assembly.