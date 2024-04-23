Nathalie Koah: her brother Fabrice accuses her of having beaten their mother (photo)

Cameroonian influencer and businesswoman Nathalie Koah is in deep trouble. Her brother, Fabrice, allegedly spread a malicious rumor according to which his eldest (Nathalie Koah) beat their mother.

Did Nathalie Koah hit her mother over a change of religion? A few days ago, Fabrice Aboné chose to speak publicly on Facebook to denounce the actions of his sister, Nathalie Koah. He claims to have been the victim of abuse by the police, acting at the request of his sister, following a family dispute.

“For several months now, there has been family tension following acts emanating from the relationship between the couple of Nk (Nathalie Koah Editor’s note) and her boyfriend. Things got worse to the point where, after my mother expressed her dissatisfaction and disagreement with certain religious practices and approaches supported by the idea of ​​marriage”he denounced in his message.

According to him, “ NK (Nathalie Koah Editor’s note) allegedly physically attacked him”. This is why, he says, “seeing that after several weeks nothing has been done to repair this pain with my mother, I wrote to NK to let her know that I am aware of the gesture and I expect her to take action towards my mother”.