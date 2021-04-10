MY FATHER DIDN’T APPOINT YOU BECAUSE OF YOUR ATTITUDE, CHANGE -MULENGA SATA SCOLDS KBF

Son to PF founder and former Republican Mulenga Data has scolded Kelvin Bwalya Fube for his tracherous behaviour and advised him to humble himself if he is to succeed in politics.

“My brother KBF is one of the many people my father advised on several times to be a team player and desist from being a show-off and know it all kind of person because he strongly believed that for one to succeed in politics they ought to be a team player but unfortunately he never listened and today he is doing that which my father forbade him,” lamented Mulenga Sata.

“I remember when PF won the elections in 2011 and my father was drafting a list of his cabinet, I was with him and Mr. Wynter Kabimba in his office. Someone requested for my brother KBF to be included but my father outrightly refused saying not until he sees change in him because. Then I didn’t understand what my father meant but today I now understand, the man is a political nuisance. My advise to him is simple – change and be a team player,” added Mr. Sata.

KBF worked hand in hand with both late President Sata and Edgar Lungu but both Presidents didn’t appoint him to any position when making appointments. Perhaps it could be that there is something wrong with KBF that us spectators in the terraces don’t get to see from a distance.