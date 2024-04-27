DR Congo: President Félix Tshisekedi announced in France

The President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Tshisekedi, is traveling to Paris for a two-day official visit.

This visit is part of the strengthening of bilateral relations between the DRC and France, following French President Emmanuel Macron's tour of Central Africa in March 2023, where he visited Kinshasa.

During his visit, the Congolese president will take part in several important events, including a ceremony at Les Invalides, meetings with French political authorities at the Élysée, the National Assembly and the Senate, as well as an economic forum organized by Medef.

On the diplomatic level, the Congolese president will discuss the security situation in the province of North Kivu, where clashes pit the Congolese armed forces against the M23 armed group, supported by the Rwandan army. He will also seek clarification on France's position on this issue, saying the DRC will seek other partners if necessary.