Mercato: Choupo-Moting will leave Bayern at the end of the season

At the end of his contract next June, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting will not extend his lease with Bayern Munich and will leave the Bavarian club at the end of the season, the Munich residents announced on social networks.

Choupo-Moting's story at FC Bayern Munich is coming to an end. Following the match on the penultimate day of the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena, the Bavarian club officially announced the striker's departure at the end of the season.

This decision marks the end of a significant chapter for the Cameroonian player within the German club. In 121 games played for Bayern, Choupo-Moting left an indelible mark by scoring 38 goals.

Speaking following this announcement, Choupo-Moting expressed his gratitude to the club and supporters for their unconditional support throughout his journey. “I would like to thank FC Bayern for this wonderful and successful time. It was a dream to play for this great club. I have always given everything for the team and our excellent supporters“, said the player.

This announcement also marks the probable departure of another player from Bayern Munich at the end of the season: the Senegalese international, Bouna Sarr. His future also seems to be moving away from the Bavarian club.