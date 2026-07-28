Mercato: Aston Villa accelerates in the Nicolas Jackson file

Barely back from loan, Nicolas Jackson could already leave Chelsea. Another English club is pushing hard to get the Lion: Aston Villa.

Aston Villa makes Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson a priority in its summer transfer window. According to information from Foot Mercato, the player would favorably consider a transfer to the Birmingham club, where he could reunite with Unai Emery. The two men have had a strong bond since their time together at Villarreal, which would work in Aston Villa’s favor in negotiations.

The outcome of this matter will, however, largely depend on Chelsea’s position. Internally, it is Xabi Alonso who would have his say: the Spanish coach would like to judge Jackson during the preseason before deciding on his future at the club. If he decides to keep him in his squad, Aston Villa should then fall back on other options to strengthen their offensive sector.

OBN