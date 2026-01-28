Meetings on the Public Securities Market: In 2026, the eight States plan to raise more than 12 billion FCfa

Lomé, the Togolese capital hosts the eighth edition of the Meetings on the Public Securities Market organized by UMOA-TITRES. This year’s theme is: “Public securities market: consolidation of achievements and strategies for adaptation to emerging challenges.”

During the opening ceremony, the Governor of the BCEAO, Jean Claude Jassi Brou and the director of UMOA-TITRES, Oulimata Ndiaye Diassé, magnified the results obtained while listing the levers to further broaden the investor base and better support the States.

Note that the Public Securities Market was quite dynamic in 2025, with 11,858 billion FCFA, an increase of 45.9%, compared to 2024. In 2026, the eight States plan to raise a total of 12,700 billion FCFA.

Demba Dieng