Mayor Mamadou Diallo lists his achievements February 2, 2026

A few months before the end of his mandate, the mayor of the commune of Koussy presented the results he has obtained since his arrival at the head of this institution. He invited people to strengthen vigilance for the preservation of forest resources.

SEDHIOU- In the commune of Koussy, it is time to take stock. The councilor of this constituency in the Diendé district in the Sédhiou department, Mamadou Diallo, took advantage of this weekend to present all the progress he has made in the areas of education, health, environment, sanitation and development since January 2022, when he was elected. “With the competition funds, 5 fences were erected. The midwife’s accommodation and the maternity ward of the health post have been modernized,” informed Mayor Mamadou Diallo to his constituents. The villages of Koussy, Keur Habib and Hamdani Chérif, obtained public lighting for the first time. As for the boundary wall of the municipal stadium, it is currently under construction.

The commune of Koussy has benefited from the Casamance economic development program interventions. Thanks to the Pdec, a brand new maternity ward and health huts were offered to the village of Bari, Talito and Niamaya. In addition to the mini boreholes installed in Medina Fass, Dar Salam, Keur Habib and Alabatou; Séfa, Soucoutoto, Bassaf benefited from a drinking water supply project. According to Mamadou Diallo, market gardening areas and Fonio production tools were distributed to certain villages in the commune.

In March 2021, during political protests, the town of Koussy suffered fires. “We were able to modernize the town hall premises, especially the civil registry,” said the local mayor. According to Mr. Diallo, the registers have been improved and civil status agents are put in suitable conditions to effectively serve users in the commune of Koussy. The time limit for issuing certain documents is now reduced. The municipality has modernized and all the documents that are delivered are today computerized.

The mayor took advantage of this meeting with the populations to emphasize the importance of preserving forest resources. “Hundreds of hectares of land are ravaged each year in the commune of Koussy,” he recalled. The head of the Diendé water and forest brigade, for his part, announced awareness campaigns among the populations to record zero bush fires. “Since our arrival, we have revitalized the village committees,” said Moussa Bopp. The water and forestry agent asked the mayor for material support. At the same time, he promised to provide support with his services to the village committees.