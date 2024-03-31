Madagascar: the president of parliament, Christine Razanamahasoa, dismissed

The High Constitutional Court has dismissed Christine Razanamahasoa from her position as president of the Malagasy National Assembly.

Formerly an ally of President Andry Rajoelina, she has become a critic of power. The Court justified its decision by citing non-compliance with the directives of its political party. According to her, any unilateral act contrary to the values ​​and commitments of the political group constitutes a violation of article 72 of the Malagasy Constitution.

Christine Razanamahasoa, now considered a major opposition figure, had expressed her opposition to the presidential election in November, calling for its suspension due to conditions deemed not conducive to credible elections accepted by all. These positions led to a break with President Rajoelina and his government.

This revocation occurs in a tense political context in Madagascar, characterized by growing tensions between the power in place and an increasingly active opposition. Christine Razanamahasoa, a former magistrate who briefly served as Minister of Justice, became the first woman president of the Assembly in 2014.