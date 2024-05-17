Liverpool announce Thiago and Joel Matip departure at end of season

At the end of their contract next June, Thiago and Joel Matip will not renew their lease with Liverpool, the Reds announced this Friday on social networks.

Thiago and Joel Matip will not play for Liverpool next season. Both players leave the Reds at the end of this campaign. The announcement was made this Friday by the Mersey club in a post on social networks. At the end of their contract next June, the two residents of the English giant have not reached an agreement with the Merseysiders to extend their lease.

Cameroon international, Joel Matip joined the Reds from Schalke in the summer of 2016. During his eight seasons at Liverpool, he made 201 appearances and scored 10 goals. Matip has been a pillar of Liverpool's defense, notably contributing to the Champions League victory in 2019 and the Premier League title in 2020.

Thiago Alcantara arrived at Liverpool in 2020 from Bayern Munich for around €30 million. During his first two seasons at Anfield, he played a crucial role in the Reds' midfield. However, his last two years were marked by recurring injuries, limiting his playing time. This season, Thiago only played five minutes in an official match, during the match against Arsenal.