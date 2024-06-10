“Let people stop”, Roger Milla supports Samuel Eto’o

After Cameroon's resounding victory against Cape Verde (4-1) during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Cameroonian football legend Roger Milla took the opportunity to speak out on the current tensions between the Ministry of Sports and the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT). At the CRTV microphone, Milla provided valuable support to Samuel Eto'o and his team.

Roger Milla did not hide his satisfaction with the performance of the Indomitable Lions. “ We are all happy with this victory. The children played well. If we play like that, no one can beat us. They did what was expected of them“, said the Cameroonian legend. His enthusiasm testifies to the quality of play displayed by the national team and the hope it arouses for future qualifying matches.

However, Milla didn't just talk about football. He also addressed the dispute between the Ministry of Sports and FECAFOOT, led by Samuel Eto'o. “ People need to stop doing anything. Don't bother the Federation anymore and let them work. There was a misunderstanding that I hope will be resolved“, he asserted firmly.

By supporting Samuel Eto'o, Roger Milla underlines the importance of allowing the Federation to work without excessive interference. This public stance is significant, coming from such a respected figure as Milla, and could influence how stakeholders approach the ongoing conflict.