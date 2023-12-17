LDC: Manchester United eliminated, full box for Real, Tuesday results

Discover the results of the matches played on Tuesday across European fields, counting for the 6th day of the group stages of the Champions League.

The Champions League was played on Tuesday with the matches of the 6th day of the group stages. In England, Manchester United hosted Bayern Munich at Old Trafford. With their backs against the wall, the Red Devils had to win the game to hope to qualify for the round of 16. But on arrival, the Mancuniens lost with a score of 1-0. As a result, the Mancuniens finished last in group A and were eliminated from all European competitions. Beater of Galatasaray (1-0), Copenhagen validates its ticket for the round of 16 and will accompany Bayern Munich to the final phase of the tournament. The Turks, for their part, are transferred to the Europa League.

In Group C, Naples also obtained its passport for the next round after its precious victory against Braga (2-0). Victor Osimhen scored one of the two goals of the game. With this result, the Partenopei join Real Madrid in the round of 16. The Madrilenians finished the group stages with a flawless performance, after their 6th consecutive victory on the pitch at Union Berlin (3-2). The Germans, who have looked the Merengue in the eye for a long time, therefore finish last, while the Portuguese will play in the round of 16 of the Europa League.

The results from Tuesday evening:

Group A: Manchester United 0-1 Bayern Munich, Copenhagen 1-0 Galatasaray

Group B: RC LENS 2-1 Sevilla, PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Arsenal

Group C: Union Berlin 2-3 Real Madrid, Napoli 2-0 Braga

Group D: Inter Milan 0-0 Real Sociedad, RB Salzburg 1-3 Benfica