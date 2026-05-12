LDC: Ibrahim Mbaye gets closer to Sadio Mané

At just 18 years old, Ibrahim Mbaye is already one of the greatest figures in Senegalese football. The nugget of Paris Saint-Germain will play its second Champions League final in two seasons, after winning the European title last year. He thus equals Sadio Mané who also played in two finals in a row (2018-2019) and is getting closer to his record of three finals played in his career (2018-2019-2022). Reigning African champion and European champion, the young international can also set a record in the history of Senegalese football.

His track record is already dizzying for his age: Champions League, European Super Cup, Intercontinental Cup, without forgetting the national laurels. Ibrahim Mbaye has joined the very closed circle of great Senegalese players who have shone on the European scene. This Wednesday, May 6, 2026, after PSG’s victory against Bayern Munich in the semi-final, the young Lion got closer to Sadio Mané, who is the only Senegalese to have played in three Champions League finals (2018-2019, 2022), and the only one to have played in two consecutively (2018-2019). Remember that Mané was crowned in 2019 against Tottenham.

If Mbaye did not set foot on the pitch at the Allianz Arena this evening, he could hope for a few minutes in the final on May 30 in Budapest, against Arsenal. A victory would allow him to surpass Mané by becoming the first Senegalese to win two Champions Leagues, and what is more, in two seasons in a row, a historic back-to-back.

OBN