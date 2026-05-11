Swimming: Senegalese Oumy Diop crowned African champion in the 50m butterfly in Oran

Senegalese swimmer Oumy Diop stood out during the 17th African Swimming Championships held in Oran by winning the gold medal in the 50-meter butterfly with a time of 27”03. A performance which confirms its status as a continental reference in the discipline.

Thanks to this time, she also achieved the B minimums set by World Aquatics (27”15) with a view to the World Championships scheduled for Beijing in December 2026. She took the opportunity to establish a new national record over the distance, thus reinforcing her constant progression at the highest level.

Ambassador of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, the Senegalese swimmer continues a remarkable trajectory on the international scene. In 2025, she had already distinguished herself at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh with a silver medal in the 50-meter backstroke and two bronze medals in the 50-meter butterfly and 100-meter freestyle.

She also had numerous podiums during the African Games in Accra and the African Championships in Luanda, where she won gold in the 100 meter butterfly. Crowned African champion from 2021 in Accra over this same distance, Oumy Diop confirms her consistency and establishes herself as one of the major figures of African swimming, flying the colors of Senegal on the international scene.