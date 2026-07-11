Land audits: the Prime Minister announces a new step towards the resumption of work

The Senegalese government is taking a new step in processing files resulting from land audits. In a press release published this Monday, the Prime Minister announced the acceleration of the process leading to the gradual lifting of the suspension of work on several subdivisions, detailed urban planning plans (PUD) and urban centers located in the regions of Dakar, Thiès and Saint-Louis.

This decision follows the directives given by the President of the Republic during the Council of Ministers of July 1, 2026. The Prime Minister thus instructed the Committee responsible for monitoring the implementation of the audit recommendations to finalize, during the second half of 2026, the administrative acts, arbitrations and inventory necessary for the resumption of work.

The resumption will concern, specifies the Prime Minister, the regular holders of occupation titles not suffering from any formal or substantive defect, in particular those whose allocations are not tainted by any case of monopolization of several plots.

The authorities recall that the suspensions decided in 2024 targeted several housing estates, PUDs and urban centers in the regions of Dakar, Thiès and Saint-Louis, pending the conclusions of the land audits. Since then, a first phase of release has already enabled a significant number of beneficiaries in good faith to take possession of their plots. The government also emphasizes having issued decrees of public utility and canceled the PUD of Nouvelle Ville de Thiès as well as part of the PUDs of Guédiawaye and Yeumbeul-Malika-Tivaouane Peulh.

The Prime Minister also indicates that the individuals and groups concerned will be regularly informed in order to facilitate the submission of requests for release or regularization of their situation within the deadlines that will be set.

Pending the finalization of this process, the government asks title holders to refrain from any resumption of work without prior authorization. Any violation of this measure will expose offenders to sanctions, the press release warns.

S.GUEYE