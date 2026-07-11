Diplomacy: the European Union ambassador to Senegal bids farewell

The European Union Ambassador to Senegal (EU), Jean-Marc Pisani, paid a farewell visit on Monday at the end of his mission. He was received by the Minister of African Integration, Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad, Cheikh Niang.

The Minister of African Integration, Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad, Cheikh Niang, received in audience, this Monday July 6, 2026, Jean-Marc Pisani, Ambassador of the European Union to Senegal (EU), who came to pay a farewell visit at the end of his mission.

“On this occasion, the ambassador thanked the Senegalese authorities for their welcome and the quality of cooperation which has enabled significant progress in several areas, including security, health, transport and energy transition,” says a note from the Ministry of African Integration.

Thus, Minister Cheikh Niang praised the work accomplished by the European diplomat and his contribution to strengthening cooperation between Senegal and the European Union, before wishing him every success for the rest of his career.

Mr. DIEME