Kenya: the pre-list against Burundi and Ivory Coast

Kenya have released a provisional list of 25 players for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Burundi and Ivory Coast.

Kenya national coach Engin Firat has revealed the list of players selected for the World Cup qualifiers next June. The technician called in 25 Harambee Stars, with a few new heads.

Among the new additions are Kenyan Police defender Brian Okoth and Gor Mahia's Austine Odhiambo, who are playing in the Premier League this season. There are also Obias Knost from SV Verl in Germany, Bruce Kamau from Perth Glory in Australia as well as Adam Wilson from Bradford City in England.

Kenya will face Burundi on June 7, 2024, before challenging the reigning winner of the African Cup of Nations (CAN 2023), Ivory Coast, on June 11, 2024.

Kenya's pre-list against Burundi and Ivory Coast:

Goalkeepers:

Patrick Matasi (Kenya Police), Byrne Odhiambo (Bandari), Boniphas Munyasa (Muranga Seal), Ian Otieno (Zesco, Zambia)

Defenders:

Johnstone Omurwa (Estrela, Portugal), Alphonse Omija (Dhofar-Oman), Amos Nondi (Ararat, Armenia), Brian Okoth (Kenya Police), Abud Omar (Kenya Police), Tobias Knost (SV Verl, Germany).

Midfielders:

John Ochieng (Zanaco, Zambia), Eric Johanna (UTA, Romania), Adam Wilson (Bradford City, England), Anthony Akumu (Unattached), Kenneth Muguna (Kenya Police), Kaycie Odhiambo (AFC Leopards), Chrispine Erambo (Tusker) , Rooney Onyango (Gor Mahia), Ayub Timbe (Sabail, Azeberijan), Duke Abuya (IHEFU, Tanzania), Bruce Kamau (Perth Glory, Australia)

Attackers:

John Avire (El Sekka El Hadid SC, Egypt), Austine Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Benson Omala (Gor Mahia), Elvis Rupia (IHEFU, Tanzania).