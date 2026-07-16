Kaolack: police dismantle drug trafficking network and seize 15 kg of Indian hemp

The Kaolack Regional Narcotics Brigade (BRS), reporting to the Central Office for the Repression of Illicit Drug Trafficking (OCRTIS), announced that it had dismantled a drug trafficking network during an operation carried out on July 2, leading to the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of 15 kilograms of Indian hemp.

According to information provided by the police, the operation was launched following the exploitation of operational intelligence reporting organized trafficking. Investigators established that the main suspect was sourcing Indian hemp in a neighboring country, at a rate of 25,000 FCFA per kilogram, before selling the merchandise with the support of an accomplice responsible for prospecting customers in exchange for a commission.

The police then set up a surveillance system and an infiltration operation. An agent posed as a buyer in order to conclude a transaction in the village of Malo, in the commune of Latmingué. The intervention led to the arrest of the two men while they were in possession of an initial quantity of two kilograms of Indian hemp.

During their hearing, one of the suspects claimed to have discovered the drug by chance in a forest, a version quickly denied by his alleged accomplice, according to the same source.

The investigations then continued in Keur Pathé, where a search of the home of the main suspect revealed thirteen additional kilograms of Indian hemp hidden in a blue plastic drum.

In total, fifteen kilograms of drugs were seized. The two suspects were taken into custody for criminal conspiracy, possession and trafficking of Indian hemp, after notification of their rights.