Drinking water: PUMA launches work on the Baria supply system in Fatick

The Emergency Program for the Modernization of Border Axes and Territories (PUMA) will, on Friday July 10, 2026, officially launch work on the Baria drinking water supply system, in the commune of Keur Saloum Diané, Fatick region.

The ceremony will be chaired by the National Coordinator of PUMA, Dr Ndeye Marième Samb, accompanied by the governor of the Fatick region.

According to the organizers, this infrastructure aims to sustainably improve access to drinking water for the local population. The project should also strengthen the resilience of beneficiary communities and contribute to more balanced territorial development in this part of the country.

Through this investment, PUMA continues its interventions to improve the living conditions of populations living in landlocked territories, with an emphasis on basic infrastructure and access to essential services.