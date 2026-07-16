The Media Alliance to amplify community voices July 7, 2026

Improve the skills of media professionals so that they can better take into account the concerns of young people, particularly their reproductive health. This is the main objective pursued by the NGO Raes, which launched the regional Media Alliance initiative.

“We believe in the power of stories to heal, connect and evolve our societies. This is where the change begins.” This declaration sounds like a leitmotif for Rabiatou Sangaré, executive director of the NGO Raes. According to Marie Wade, marketing and communications manager of the Program “C’est la vie!” » of the said structure, it continues to hammer home these words to emphasize the role and power of the media in the transformation of societies, including the change in behavior of the people who compose them. It is for this reason that the NGO Raes organized, on July 2 and 3, 2026, in Toubab Dialaw (about 50 km south of Dakar), a regional workshop bringing together journalists from 4 West African countries in which it operates (Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Niger and Senegal).

On the occasion, the Media Alliance initiative of the “C’est la vie!” » was launched. The latter aims, according to Ms. Wade, “to increase the level of knowledge of populations, to improve the skills of journalists and health actors and to make content and awareness tools more accessible”.

His colleague Raby Samb, community and media project manager for the “C’est la vie!” program. », added: “The objective of this regional initiative is to promote change in social behavior in relation to the reproductive rights of adolescents and young people and gender equality”. More specifically. According to the Raes marketing and communications manager, this involves “raising awareness among the populations of the countries of intervention on the themes developed and improving skills in conducting awareness campaigns for local communities by using suitable tools and effective strategies”.

Training and support for media professionals are also at the heart of the targeted actions within the framework of this alliance.

Just like capacity building for community radio presenters, health personnel and community health workers. The aim is to “improve the quality and impact of communication campaigns”.

Concerning the accessibility and distribution of content, co-creation is favored, as is the distribution of communication tools that are easily accessible to target audiences. Ultimately, said Marie Wade, the strategies deployed will “amplify messages and increase the reach of awareness campaigns through diversified and adapted communication channels”. She stressed that the Media Alliance seeks to promote research and activities carried out in the field in order to produce content to inform communities.

As part of education for entertainment, which Raes refers to as “Edutainment”, themes relating, among other things, to unwanted early marriages and pregnancies, female genital mutilation, family planning, access to health services and reproductive health rights are developed.

In the countries of intervention, localities are targeted for the execution of the “C’est la vie!” program. “. “The latter is in line with the national strategies and priorities of the different areas in which we operate,” said Raby Samb, stressing that in Senegal, Mbour and Sédhiou were chosen. The ultimate goal is to ensure continuity of services where the needs are most felt.

Maïmouna GUEYE