Ireland supports youth environmental initiatives March 15, 2026

The Minister of Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalization of Ireland, Jack Chambers, visiting Senegal, was yesterday the host of the Senegal Youth Consortium (Cjs) located in Wakhinane Nimzatt, in the Guédiawaye department. The two parties signed a partnership agreement aimed at giving a boost to green initiatives led by youth.

Pikine-Guédiawaye — The Senegal Youth Consortium (Cjs), based in Guédiawaye, received, yesterday, a visit from Jack Chambers, Minister of Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Services Reform and Digitalization of Ireland. The two parties signed a partnership agreement.

Thanks to this agreement, Ireland will support green initiatives emanating from young citizens under the “Yaakaar Environment” fund set up by the Cjs to support green initiatives installed in the interior regions of Senegal. Moreover, around twenty project leaders will benefit from funding of amounts varying between 1 to 6 million FCFA.

The Irish minister was delighted with the implementation of this project which, he added, brings essential hope for young people. “Ireland and Senegal have young and active populations. This is why I am completely satisfied with this collaboration which strengthens the links between our two countries and which is perfectly in line with the policy of empowering young people and women in our two countries,” declared Jack Chambers.

The minister was given a guided tour of the premises of the Senegal Youth Consortium. He then had direct discussions with a group of young self-employed people benefiting from support from the Cjs. These young entrepreneurs operating in various fields (digital, sport, culture, etc.) highlighted the persistent challenges they strive to meet on a daily basis, as well as the constraints they face.

Vice-president of the Cjs, Abdou Touré welcomed the partnership signed with the Irish embassy in Dakar. He considers that youth must no longer continue to act as spectators in the march towards change, but must be architects of the destiny of their country.

“The partnership that the Cjs has just signed with the Irish Embassy is not a simple agreement, but a living commitment which gives birth to the “Yaakaar Environnement” fund,” he added. This strategic lever will transform the civic energy of young people into real and sustainable economic opportunities.