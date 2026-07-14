Hydrocarbons: three cargoes of oil exported by Sangomar in June 2026

The Sangomar oil field recorded, during the month of June 2026, the shipment and marketing of three cargoes of crude oil on the international market, for a total volume of 2.94 million barrels, said the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum.

According to the production report published by the ministerial department, the Sangomar field maintains its production plateau, a performance which reflects “the good performance of the reservoir and installations”.

This development takes place in a context of increasing power in Senegal’s hydrocarbon production, with the progressive exploitation of the country’s oil and gas resources.

Concerning the Grand Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) gas project, three cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) were also exported during the month of June 2026, for a total volume of 0.49 million cubic meters of LNG, according to the same source.

The Ministry of Energy and Petroleum did not provide further details on the destination of the cargoes or their commercial value.

These new data are part of the regular monitoring of production and exports from Senegal’s main hydrocarbon projects.

By Salla GUEYE