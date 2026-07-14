Relaunch of the port of Kaolack: Serigne Mboup invites the Minister of Fisheries to get involved

The revival of the port of Kaolack requires strong political will and coordinated actions from different stakeholders. This is the message launched by the mayor of Kaolack, Serigne Mboup, who called on the Minister of Fisheries and Maritime Economy to fully commit to this strategic infrastructure.

The economic development of Kaolack requires, according to him, the revitalization of port activities. Speaking at a press briefing with local media, the mayor returned to the situation that he considers worrying at the port. “Today, the port of Kaolack is not in the place it deserves. With President Macky Sall, we managed to move the project forward. Everyone knows what happened next, and we lost more than 100 billion CFA francs,” he declared.

For Serigne Mboup, the authorities must become more aware of the potential of this infrastructure. “Due to its strategic position, the port of Kaolack can play a major role in the local, even national, economy. But this requires real will from the State,” he maintained.

The mayor also sent an appeal to the Minister of Fisheries and Maritime Economy, Amy Mara Dièye, originally from the region. “I congratulate Amy Mara and I reiterate my availability. The port of Kaolack is a heritage that we must save and preserve for future generations,” he said, while inviting the minister to visit the Kaolack fish market in order to see the efforts undertaken to modernize this infrastructure.