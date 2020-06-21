UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has demanded that the whereabouts of photographer Chellah Tukuta who was arrested last week on four counts of criminal libel be known.

Mr Hichilema said this after he made an attempt to see Tukuta at Lusaka Central Police station but police allegedly told him that they did not know the whereabouts of the accused person.

“The PF cannot continue stepping their knees on both country’s economy and our fundamental human rights,” Mr Hichilema stated.

Tukuta was arrested on four charges of criminal libel after he made criminal accusations against information minister Dora Siliya, Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda and former State House spokesperson Amos Chanda.

Mr Hichilema stated.

He has demanded for the immediate release of Tukuta.

“We stand by every youth out there speaking out including government workers who cannot voice out for fear of being fired. And we demand that Chellah Tukuta be released immediately. It’s time for all of us to get involved and get it solved. When we take over government next year, courtesy of our people’s votes and through God’s will, citizens will be allowed to speak freely because that is their right. To this effect, we say: Bally will fix it,” Mr Hichilema said.