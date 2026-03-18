Governance: Ousmane Sonko announces a series of communications on major national issues

Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko announced the upcoming launch of a series of public communications covering several issues considered strategic for the country. The announcement was made on the sidelines of the Council of Ministers of Senegal held this Wednesday March 11, 2026.

During his communication to the members of the government, the head of government mentioned several priority areas of government action, before informing the Council of the executive’s desire to better inform public opinion on certain major issues.

A first communication planned this week

According to the official press release, the government’s first public intervention in this context should take place this Thursday at 5 p.m. It will focus on the renegotiation of agreements and contracts concluded in certain strategic sectors.

This initiative is part of the desire displayed by the authorities to revisit several agreements deemed important for the economic interests of the country. The government thus intends to enlighten public opinion on the directions adopted and the steps taken.

An approach focused on transparency

Through this series of communications, the executive also wishes to establish a more regular framework for exchanges around major public policies. The objective is to provide a better understanding of the reforms underway and the decisions taken by the authorities.

The first communication, devoted to the sensitive issue of contracts in strategic sectors, should thus mark the start of a cycle of government explanations on major national issues.

CGD