Gabon: President Oligui Nguema buys the company “Sucaf Gabon”

The President of the Transition, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, also President of the Republic and Head of State, led a meeting this Saturday at the Palais de la Rénovation.

This meeting follows the acquisition, on April 9, of all the assets of the company Sucaf Gabon by the Gabonese State, previously owned by the Makaron group, a member of the French group Somdia and ceasing its activity in Gabon.

Indeed, the Gabonese State has guaranteed the purchase of Sucaf Gabon's assets to ensure the continuity of production and supply of this essential product throughout the national territory. As a result, a partnership was signed with the Turkish investor MFB Group to sustain the company's activities in accordance with the standards in force in the country. This operation led to the creation of a new entity, “The Sweets of Gabon”.

As part of this partnership, the Turkish investor will inject an amount of one billion CFA francs to renew production equipment, increase production, create more jobs and make the activity competitive. This operation, illustrating the ambition of the President of the Transition to further nationalize economic activity and reduce unemployment, will notably allow the maintenance and modernization of industrial facilities in the provinces, the preservation of jobs within the structure, payment of severance pay to employees and securing the supply of sugar to the national market.