Fight against violence against women and girls: Senegal reaffirms its commitment

The Minister of Family, Social Action and Solidarity, Maïmouna Diéye, took part in the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70) during which she reaffirmed Senegal’s commitment to equality between women and men and the fight against violence against women and girls.

The government of Senegal, through the Ministry of Family, Social Action and Solidarity, is participating in CSW70 in New York, from March 9 to 19, 2026.

“She recalled that faced with a worrying situation, where 31.9% of women aged 15 to 49 report having suffered violence during their lives, the government of Senegal continues to strengthen its legal and institutional system, in particular through the criminalization of rape and pedophilia,” we read in a note from the supervisory authority.

Also read: 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women: a Senegalese delegation in New York

But also with the establishment of specialized support structures, the training of security forces, the development of monitoring and data collection tools as well as prevention and awareness actions.

Through these actions, Senegal reaffirms its desire to strengthen international cooperation and accelerate collective action to put an end to violence against women and girls, a major challenge for sustainable development, peace and social justice.

Mr. DIEME