Fifa’s decision on Balogun is “incomprehensible”, judges Belgium

The Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maxime Prévot, judged on Monday “incomprehensible” the decision of Fifa to suspend the red card which had been inflicted at the 2026 World Cup on the American striker Balogun, also questioning the political intervention of Donald Trump.

“If it really is a phone call which explains this incomprehensible decision, it would flout the most basic rules of football and sport,” declared the minister in a press release sent by his press service.

“It would be very serious. How could FIFA still credibly advocate fair play? “, he insisted, a few hours before the match between Belgium and the United States.

For his part, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever preferred to ironically comment on the controversy… via feline, by making his gray cat Maximus react, which is his vector of humorous communication on Instagram.

“Red card? I’m still going to play! », launched Maximus, commenting on a photo showing him with a red card at the end of one paw, relaxing on the gray carpet at the Chancellery headquarters in Brussels.

When asked by AFP to find out if Bart De Wever himself reacted, its communications department referred to Maximus’ publications on Instagram.

Indignant reactions multiplied on Monday after Fifa’s decision, made public on Sunday, to suspend the red card which had been inflicted on the American Folarin Balogun and was to deprive him of the round of 16 United States/Belgium.

Two sources close to the matter confirmed to AFP on Sunday that Donald Trump, who has long praised his friendship with Fifa boss Gianni Infantino, had called him on Wednesday to request a review of the suspension of the American striker.

The phone call came just hours after the round of 16 against Bosnia-Herzegovina, during which Balogun was excluded. Finally, Team USA’s top scorer in this World Cup could well be lined up in Seattle during the round of 16 against the Red Devils at 5:00 p.m. (Tuesday 00:00 GMT).

AFP