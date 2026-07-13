Matthieu Ousmane Sèye improves Senegal’s record July 7, 2026

Senegalese swimmer Matthieu Ousmane Sèye improved the national record in the 100m freestyle during the French Elite Championships, held on June 28, 2026 in Saint-Étienne (France), announces the Senegalese Swimming and Lifesaving Federation (Fsns).

The Senegalese international completed the distance in 50”61, lowering by 8 hundredths of a second his previous national record (50”69), established on June 20, 2024 during the Spanish Summer Open Championships in Mallorca, specifies the federal body.

The Fsns recalls that Matthieu Ousmane Sèye, Senegal’s record holder for this distance, had represented Senegal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. During these Games, Senegalese swimming was also represented by Oumy Diop.

By Marième Fatou DRAMÉ