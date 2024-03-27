FIFA Series tournament: Croatia overthrow Egypt, Tunisia eject New Zealand

Egypt lost to Croatia (4-2) in the final of the FIFA Series tournament on Tuesday evening in Cairo. Falling to New Zealand on penalties, Tunisia won the bronze medal.

The FIFA Series tournament concluded this Tuesday in Cairo. At the New Administrative Capital Stadium, Egypt hosted Croatia in a match counting for the final. Without Mohamed Salah, not called up for this international break in March, the Pharaohs suffered repeated attacks from Vatreni who finally won with a score of 4-2.

Nikola Vlasic (21st), Bruno Petkovic (58th), Andrej Kramaric (77th) and Lovro Majer (86th) scored for the visitors. Rami Rabia (7th) and Mohamed Abdelmonem (90th+4) reduced the score for Croatia. A great victory for Luka Modriç who won this friendly FIFA Series Cairo Cup tournament.

Tunisia comes out on penalties…

In the other meeting, Tunisia took third place on the podium after its victory against New Zealand. Beaten by the Croatians in the semi-finals, the Carthage Eagles this time disposed of the New Zealanders on penalties (0-0, 4-2 tab).