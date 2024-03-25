FIFA Day: Tanzania-Mongolia, Cape Verde-Equatorial Guinea, the program for this Monday

The international break in March continues this Monday with the meetings of the African selections. Eight posters are in the spotlight, including four from the FIFA Series.

Executioner of Bhutan (6-0) a few days ago, the Central African Republic is playing its second meeting in the FIFA Series tournament this Monday. The Fauves du Bas-Oubangui face Papua New Guinea in Sri Lanka. Still in this FIFA competition, Tanzania will challenge Mongolia, Guinea will face Bermuda and Cape Verde will face Equatorial Guinea.

In the other matches, the Comoros will cross the crampons with Angola in Morocco. Gabon, beaten by Senegal (3-0), will try to return to victory against Congo. Also note the duel between Madagascar and Rwanda at Mahamasina.

The program for this Monday (time in GMT+1)

11:00 a.m., Burundi-Botswana

11:00 a.m., Central African Republic-Papua New Guinea (Fifa Series), Sri Lanka

2:00 p.m., Madagascar-Rwanda, Mahamasina

2:00 p.m., Tanzania-Mongolia (Fifa Series), Azerbaijan

7:00 p.m., Comoros-Angola, Morocco

8:00 p.m., Cape Verde – Equatorial Guinea (Fifa Series), Saudi Arabia

8:00 p.m., Guinea-Bermuda (Fifa Series), Saudi Arabia

8:30 p.m., Gabon-Congo, Amiens (France)