Egypt: 03 players “hunted” from the national team

The Egyptian football team announced the exclusion of three of these players from the Pharaohs group who are competing in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Tarek Hamed, Emam Ashour and Hussein El Shahat will not play the second day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with Egypt. The three players were excluded from the Pharaohs camp for indiscipline.

According to the local press, the latter did not respond to the cleaning session, the day after the overwhelming victory of the Egyptians against Djibouti (6-0) on Thursday.

A lack of professionalism which would have greatly displeased coach Rui Vitoria who decided to strike hard. This, to send a signal to the whole group, just over two months before the start of CAN 2023 in Ivory Coast (January 13 – February 11, 2024).